Lyons, Sarah

CAMP DOUGLAS - Sarah Lyons, age 86, of Camp Douglas, Wis., walked on Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, Aug. 4, at 12 noon at the Indian Baptist Church in Wisconsin Dells, Wis., where she was one of the oldest members, with Pastor Scott Murkve officiating. Burial was at the Indian Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation was held at the Indian Baptist Church on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 12 noon.

Sarah was born Dec. 9, 1934, in Vesper, Wis., the daughter of George and Puss (White) Lonetree. She had attended the Cook Christian Training School in Tempe, Ariz. In the early 1960s she had worked as a dorm mother at the Neillsville Indian Group Home and also was a clothing model for a clothing and apparel manufacturer. She enjoyed working in the Dells area for the Winnebago Public Museum and became a highly respected conservator regarding Native American beaded artifacts.

Sarah is survived by a daughter, Lisa (Kenneth) Cabasos of Camp Douglas; a brother, Joseph Lonetree of Indiahoma, Okla.; 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and relatives. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughters, Adrienne and Cheryl; brothers, Edward, Fredrick, Samuel, Arthur, Claude, Herbert and David; and sisters, Angeline, Rebecca, Rachel and Margaret.

