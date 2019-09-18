BEAVER DAM - M. Barbara (Goos) Bentz Hansen passed away Tuesday morning, Sept. 17, 2019, at the age of 88 years and 1 day old at Hillside Manor in Beaver Dam, Wis.
Barbara was born in Upper Darby, Pa. to Fredrick H. and Helen C. (nee Urban) Goos on Sept. 16, 1931. She lived in Burnett, Wis. for most of her life, and was a loyal and active member of St. Stephen Lutheran Church in Horicon, Wis. Barbara was a member of the Burnett Fire Department Women’s Auxiliary for over 40 years, as well as a participant on the Horicon School Board.
In her free time, Barbara enjoyed watching the Packers, Badgers and NASCAR, playing cards with her friends, quilting and knitting for the local community, and baking cookies for her friends and family, especially for her friend Robert Riege. She cherished the company of her friends and neighbors in the Burnett community.
Barbara is survived by her children, Kaye Bennett, Kamaka Brown, Judy Miller, Ric (Pam) Bentz, and Doug (Lynn) Bentz; grandchildren, Jason, Keith, Nick, Christine, Joseph, and Elora; many great-grandchildren; and other relatives.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Guard Goos; her sister, Margaret “Peg” Barkelew, and her son-in-law, Gary Miller.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to her longtime friends and neighbors, Bobbie and Charlie Watry, their family, and many other friends and neighbors.
A celebration of life gathering will be held on Sunday, Sept. 22, at Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Please no flowers.
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services in Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family’s guest book at www.cstonefs.com.
