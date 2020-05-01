Mabel I. Pownell, 82, of Fond du Lac

Mabel was born May 12, 1937, in Fond du Lac, the daughter of the late Edwin F. and Marion I. (Potter) Miller, and granddaughter of the late Arthur and Sadie (Quinney) Potter. On Sept. 8, 1979, she married Robert E. Pownell in Westfield, Wis. Mabel was a stay at home mother. She enjoyed playing cards, dice, and bingo. She always bet $1.00 against the Packers. For years she enjoyed camping and fishing. Mabel was a member of the Waupun Legion Auxiliary where she helped in the kitchen at various events. She was Sergeant at Arms for a few years. Mabel was very proud of her native heritage as a member of the Brothertown Indian Nation. She organized the annual picnic for many years where she made and donated quilts. She helped gather family information for the book “A Man Called Sampson.” She loved to make dreamcatchers and made thousands for the tribe and also gave to special people that came into her life. Mabel was a proud Grandma, Nana, Grams, and Great-grandma, and she enjoyed spending time with her grandkids, playing cards or dice.