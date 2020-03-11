PARDEEVILLE - Mabel M. Maier, 98, of Pardeeville, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Tivoli at Divine Savior in Portage. Mabel Marie Maier was born on Aug. 17, 1921, in Springfield Corners, Wis. the daughter of Norbert and Clara (Goltz) Miller.

Mabel was united in marriage to Nick Maier on July 7, 1947, at St. Martin’s Church in Martinsville, Wis. She graduated high school from Sauk City, Wis. After high school, she continued her education by earning a Bachelor's and Master's Degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a degree in Home Economics and Chemistry. Mabel taught high school for 35 years with 31 of those years at Pardeeville High School. She was very passionate about quilting, needlepoint, crochet, knitting, and beading (making jewelry ornaments). Mabel was also an avid reader and a perfectionist when it came to her garden and growing vegetables.

She is survived by many nieces, nephews; and five sisters-in-law

Mabel was preceded in death by her parents, husband, four brothers, and one sister.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, March 14 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Pardeeville with Father Mark Miller presiding. Interment will follow at Pardeeville Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial to Pardeeville High School in Mabel's memory. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Staff at Tivoli for the past three and a half years and to Carolyn. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. GRASSE FUNERAL SERVICE in Pardeeville is serving the family.