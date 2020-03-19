Mabel Soerfass, age 89, of North Freedom, Wis. passed away Monday, March 16, 2020.

Funeral service will be held Saturday, March 21, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Conway-Picha Funeral Home in Lyndon Station, Wis. with Alex Harms officiating. Hymnal singing will be shared by Jolene Soerfass. Burial will be at Lyndon Station Village Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at 1:00 p.m.

Mabel was born May 2, 1930, in Milwaukee, Wis. the daughter of Everett and Esther (Tetzlaff) Myers. She retired to the North Freedom area with her husband. She enjoyed visiting the casino.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mabel is survived by her son, Alan K. Soerfass of North Freedom, Wis.; daughters, Sharon (Bill) Pelgorsch of Cape Coral, Fla., Sandra (Jim) McKune of Dayton, Ohio, Lois (David) Welsh of Baraboo, Wis.; grandchildren, Stacey (Richard) Ferrel, Lori Gonzalez, Becky (Ryan) Baltazar, Angela (John) Bell, Alex (Gretchen) Harms, Naomi (Chip Grosklaus) French, Henry (Patricia Walker) French, Harley Soerfass; and numerous great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Alfred; brothers, Everett and Leroy Myers; sister Jeanette Baker; and grandson, Victor Ernesto Gonzalez.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family would be appreciated.