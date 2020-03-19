Mabel Soerfass, age 89, of North Freedom, Wis. passed away Monday, March 16, 2020.
Funeral service will be held Saturday, March 21, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Conway-Picha Funeral Home in Lyndon Station, Wis. with Alex Harms officiating. Hymnal singing will be shared by Jolene Soerfass. Burial will be at Lyndon Station Village Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at 1:00 p.m.
Mabel was born May 2, 1930, in Milwaukee, Wis. the daughter of Everett and Esther (Tetzlaff) Myers. She retired to the North Freedom area with her husband. She enjoyed visiting the casino.
You have free articles remaining.
Mabel is survived by her son, Alan K. Soerfass of North Freedom, Wis.; daughters, Sharon (Bill) Pelgorsch of Cape Coral, Fla., Sandra (Jim) McKune of Dayton, Ohio, Lois (David) Welsh of Baraboo, Wis.; grandchildren, Stacey (Richard) Ferrel, Lori Gonzalez, Becky (Ryan) Baltazar, Angela (John) Bell, Alex (Gretchen) Harms, Naomi (Chip Grosklaus) French, Henry (Patricia Walker) French, Harley Soerfass; and numerous great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Alfred; brothers, Everett and Leroy Myers; sister Jeanette Baker; and grandson, Victor Ernesto Gonzalez.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family would be appreciated.
The coronavirus, which everyone should be aware of, needs to be respected and addressed with very diligent attention and precaution. Normally at funerals and related visitation periods, it is normal and customary to hug and shake hands, to share grief. With the utmost sincerity, we must refrain from personal contact and maintain a safe distance from others to prevent further spreading of the coronavirus until this is under control. With everyone’s cooperation, this challenging time will pass and we can return to normal. If attendance at the funeral home is questionable, please send an online condolence to the family. That too will be appreciated.
The PICHA FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY of Lake Delton, Wis. assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.
608-253-7884
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)