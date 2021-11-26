Machkovch, Ethel G.

BEAVER DAM - Ethel G. Machkovch, age 99, of Beaver Dam, died peacefully on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021.
The visitation will be at ST. KATHARINE DREXEL CHURCH on Friday, Dec. 3, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will follow at church on Friday at 11 a.m. with Father Will Arnold officiating. Burial will be at St. Patrick Cemetery in Beaver Dam. The family would appreciate face masks to be worn.
Ethel was born on Nov. 28, 1921, in the Town of Calamus, Dodge County, Wis., to John and Clara (Bonner) Hartt. She married Herbert Machkovch in June of 1944 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Beaver Dam. Ethel attended Beaver Dam High School and graduated with the class of 1941. She was a member of St. Katharine Drexel Parish all her life. Ethel was involved with the Christian Women of St. Patrick's, The Daughters of Isabella, the VFW Auxiliary, AARP and the Meals on Wheels program.
Survivors include her two daughters, Kathy (John) Clark of Beaver Dam and Cyndi (James) Fuller of Meridian, Idaho; grandchildren, Jason (Tonya) Clark and Justin (Nicole) Clark of Beaver Dam, Patrick Fuller and Nicholas Fuller, both of Boise, Idaho, Michael Fuller of Meridian, Idaho, and Morgan Fuller of Las Vegas, Nev.; great-grandchildren, Campbell and Sawyer Clark, Oliver and Otto Clark; nieces and nephews; other relatives; and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, in 1984; a sister, Pearl Hermanson; and brother, John Hart.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, or for directions and other information, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.
