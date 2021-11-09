Machkovech, Patricia Ann "Pat"

JUNEAU - Patricia Ann "Pat" Machkovech, 75, of Juneau, passed away Oct. 27, 2021, after a battle with cancer.
A visitation for Pat will be held on Thursday, Nov. 11, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the KOEPSELL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME, N7199 N. Crystal Lake Road, Beaver Dam, WI. The family asks that all in attendance properly wear a mask and practice social distancing. Thank you for respecting their wishes. A private family funeral will be held on Friday, Nov. 12, and burial will follow at St. Michael's Catholic Cemetery. Pat's funeral will be available to view on www.koepsellfh.com the week of Nov. 15.
Pat was born on Oct. 2, 1946, the daughter of Merlin and Alice Ann (Goodrich) Christian. Pat grew up in the township of Burnett, on the family farm, attending grade school just out of Rolling Prairie, where she would walk to school. Pat graduated with the 1965 Class of Horicon High School. On April 30, 1966, she married her sweetheart, Leonard Machkovech. Pat's joy in life was sharing 33 years with Len; raising their children, Mary and Ron; helping raise their nieces and nephews, Linda, Terri, Debbie, Greg, Steve, and John; taking care of their beloved red and white school house on the corner; going fishing; gardening; playing cards with family, neighbors, and friends; helping her parents and grandparents still on the family farm; and the love of dancing with Len at many dances. Later on in her life, she found a passion for creating artificial floral wreaths, arrangements, holiday items, and wedding arrangements.
Pat also found the love to golf, with her companion, Andy Kirchoff; together they traveled to many different golf courses. Pat was a member of the Beaver Dam Country Club, and a member of the Ladies Golf League. Pat was able to enjoy golf twice this spring before she became ill. Pat's greatest joy in her life was spending her time with her four grandchildren, Jennifer, Michael, Herman and Della, and especially with her two great-granddaughters, Hadley and Kailor Foch.
Pat is survived by her children, Mary (Delmer) Schoppe and Ron Machkovech; grandchildren, Jennifer (Cody) Foch, Michael Butterbrodt, Herman Schoppe and Della Schoppe; great-granddaughters, Hadley and Kailor Foch; nieces, Linda Garlard (Richard Crook), Terri (Jerome) Bashyski, and Debbie (Mike) Zimmerman; nephews, Greg (Lisa) Machkovech and John (Nelda) Machkovech; aunts and uncles, Ladean Pollesch, Pearl (Calvin) Korth, Mary Goodrich Winter, and Franklin Christian; Jennifer and Michael's father, Darrell Butterbrodt; great-nieces and great-nephews, cousins, family and friends.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents; husband, Leonard Machkovech, on May 21, 1999; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Gerhardt "Gary" (Jean) Machkovech, Robert "Bob" (Carol) Machkovech, Catherine "Katie" Sell, and Sylvia Machkovech; nephew, Steve Machkovech; uncles and aunts, James "Joe" (Yvonne) Novak, Calvin "Kelly" (JoAnn) Goodrich, Victor "Butch" Goodrich Jr., Kenneth Pollesch and Arlene Christian; and her companion, Andy Kirchoff, on June 15, 2017.
The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Lucarelli and her entire staff, the staff of Randolph Health Care Service and the caring nurses from Hillside Hospice. Your kindness will remain in our hearts forever. Thank you for the loving care you all have given to our Mother.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepselklfh.com.
