Machkovech, Patricia "Pat" Ann

Pat was born on October 2, 1946 the daughter of Merlin and Alice Ann (Goodrich) Christian. Pat grew up in the township of Burnett, on the family farm, attending grade school just out of Rolling Prairie, were she would walk to school. Pat graduated with the 1965 Class of Horicon High School. On April 30, 1966, she married her sweetheart, Leonard Machkovech. Pat’s joy in life was sharing 33 years with Len, raising their children Mary and Ron, helping raise their nieces and nephews: Linda, Terri, Debbie, Greg, Steve, and John, taking care of their beloved red and white school house on the corner, going fishing, gardening, playing cards with family, neighbors, and friends, helping her parents and grandparents still on the family farm, and the love of dancing with Len at many dances. Later on in her life, she found a passion for creating artificial floral wreaths, arrangements, holiday items, and wedding arrangements.