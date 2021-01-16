Machkovich, Karen A.

DEKORRA - Karen A. Machkovich, 74, of the Town of Dekorra in Columbia County, died Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, unexpectedly.

Karen, the daughter of Edward and Charlotte Hallman Machkovich, was born on March 2, 1946, at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison, Wis. Karen retired from the State of Wisconsin, Department of Natural Resources on March 2, 2001. For the following years Karen enjoyed gardening, quilting, bird watching, monthly dinners with the Grayhorns, a little gambling, looking at woodworking magazines, and, most of all, antagonizing Nicholas.

Karen is survived by her husband, Nicholas J. Breuch of Poynette; a son, James E. Hammes of Fall River; two daughters, Brenda J. Olson and significant other, Chad Leatherberry, of Sun Prairie, and Anne (Jamie) Thompson of Rio; stepdaughter, Jodi (Louis) Williams of DeForest, and Nicholas Jr. (Nichole) Breuch of Poynette; six grandsons, Robert J. Olson of Watertown, Nicholas, Wyatt and Owen Breuch of Poynette, Brandon and Colton Williams of DeForest; two granddaughters, Ashley Williams of DeForest and Amber (Hope) Breuch of Poynette; one sister, Mary Peterson of DeForest; one brother, Mark (Chris) Machkovich of Anchorage, Alaska; and nieces and nephews.