Machkovich, Karen A.

DEKORRA - Karen A. Machkovich, 74, of the Town of Dekorra in Columbia County, died Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, unexpectedly.
Karen, the daughter of Edward and Charlotte Hallman Machkovich, was born on March 2, 1946, at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison, Wis. Karen retired from the State of Wisconsin, Department of Natural Resources on March 2, 2001. For the following years Karen enjoyed gardening, quilting, bird watching, monthly dinners with the Grayhorns, a little gambling, looking at woodworking magazines, and, most of all, antagonizing Nicholas.
Karen is survived by her husband, Nicholas J. Breuch of Poynette; a son, James E. Hammes of Fall River; two daughters, Brenda J. Olson and significant other, Chad Leatherberry, of Sun Prairie, and Anne (Jamie) Thompson of Rio; stepdaughter, Jodi (Louis) Williams of DeForest, and Nicholas Jr. (Nichole) Breuch of Poynette; six grandsons, Robert J. Olson of Watertown, Nicholas, Wyatt and Owen Breuch of Poynette, Brandon and Colton Williams of DeForest; two granddaughters, Ashley Williams of DeForest and Amber (Hope) Breuch of Poynette; one sister, Mary Peterson of DeForest; one brother, Mark (Chris) Machkovich of Anchorage, Alaska; and nieces and nephews.
Karen was preceded in death by her father, Edward Machkovich; mother, Charlotte Machkovich; brother, Earl Machkovich; brother-in-law, James Peterson; sister-in-law, Barb Machkovich; along with aunts, uncles, nieces and cousins.
The family would like to extend their thanks to the Poynette and Devine Savior EMTs, and the staff at St. Mary's Hospital ER.
Due to the current pandemic, services will be private. There will be a celebration of life at a later date. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
() entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)