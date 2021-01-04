Machmueller, Arlan A.

He was born on Feb 13, 1930 to the late Otto and Elenora (nee Griepentrog) Machmueller. Arlan lived in Iron Ridge and Mayville area his whole life. On June 9, 1951 he was united in marriage to Priscilla Enderle at St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Mayville. He worked on his father’s farm from 1951-1960 before moving to Mayville and worked for the Frank Ryser Cheese Company for nine years. Arlan then went to work for Mayville Metal for 24 years until he retired in1993. He worked part time at Snow Way in Hartford, Unitedo-Op Hartford, and Iron Ridge Recycle Waste Center. Arlan was a Fire Inspector for six years and was captain of the St. John’s Mayville Dartball Team for 18 years. He also was with the Iron Ridge Fire Department as a tanker driver for many years and a member of the State Firefighters Association of Wisconsin. Arlan was the Vice President and then President of the Mayville Metal Products Retirement Club. He enjoyed going Polka dancing, playing cards, and going deer hunting with the guys up north.