Machnik, Frank John

NEW LISBON - Frank John Machnik, age 95, of New Lisbon, died peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at the Tomah VA Medical Center. He was the son of Martha and Peter Machnik and was born on July 19, 1925, in the Milwaukee area. His high school years were interrupted by the requirements of the military in 1943. Frank joined the U.S. Navy and served on active duty until 1946. After the war he returned to the Milwaukee area where he moved from job to job. He eventually attended barber school and served his apprenticeship. Meanwhile he met his wife-to-be, Myrtle. She was a teacher in Wauwatosa at the time.

Myrtle was united in marriage to Frank on Aug. 27, 1955, at St. Paul's Catholic Church in New Lisbon. With his Master Barber license in hand, Frank prepared to open his new barbershop in New Lisbon, while Myrtle return to teach a final year. To this union two children were born, Michael and Thomas. Frank was very active in the American Legion in his younger years. He worked full- and part-time as a barber until he was 85 years old. Failing health forced him to retire and close the shop. He devoted the remaining years of his life to making sure his family was taken care of.