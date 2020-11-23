Mack, James R.

He was a member of the Wisconsin Bar, Both US District Courts for the State of Wisconsin and 7th District Court of Appeals, US Supreme Court.

He was the Dodge County District Attorney from 1975 to 1981 and in private practice 1981 until 2012. He was President of the WI District Attorneys Association 1979-1980.

Jim served his community: he was on the Board of Directors and past President Greater WI National Multiple Sclerosis Society 1971-77; Charter member of the Beaver Dam Exchange club; Board of Directors and past president Big Brothers Big Sisters of Dodge County; Board of Directors and past president Habitat for Humanity of Dodge County; Beaver Dam JAYCEES; BD Chamber of Commerce; member of Immanuel Evg. Lutheran Church, Watertown, having served as a member of the Church council, Endowment board, Sunday School teacher, usher and mentor; Elks club member who delivered Christmas food baskets for decades; former amateur boxing club organizer, teacher, coach & judge; member of the Beaver Dam Hockey Association that raised funds and built an indoor ice rink; Hockey coach 1980-1994; member Board of Directors Clothes 4 Kids; starting pitcher for the B Team softball team until age 74; member of numerous area Dance Clubs. He was a good man.

In 1996 he married Ruth (Wegner) Rice and they danced through life together for the next 24 years.