Mack, Shirley M.

Shirley was born on Dec. 27, 1941 the daughter of Herbert and Rose (Kuiper) Arndt in Fox Lake, Wis. She was a long-time employee of Super Valu. and Orv and Wally’s Supermarket. She was a member of St. Katharine Drexel Parish. Shirley was very family oriented, absolutely loved her sidekick Abbey and would help anyone if she could. Shirley was an independent woman who truly enjoyed her companionship with her many wonderful friends and time spent at the Senior Center in Beaver Dam. She especially enjoyed crochet club, Wii bowling and cheering on the Green Bay Packers.