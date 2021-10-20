Macomber, Ada A.

NEW LISBON - Ada A. Macomber, age 83, of New Lisbon, Wis., passed away on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at Cranberry Court Assisted Living in Tomah, Wis. Ada was the daughter of Thomas H. and Edna M. (Fenske) Mark and was born on April 15, 1938, in Camp Douglas, Wis.

Ada attended a country school in Tug Hollow, then attended and graduated from Tomah High School. She was united in marriage to Frederic Macomber on Oct. 18, 1958, in Camp Douglas. Ada and Fred farmed just south of New Lisbon. Ada was a librarian for the public library. After her children started school, she attended the Juneau County Teachers College. Ada taught school at New Lisbon Schools for many years, retiring when she turned 60.

Ada was a member of the New Lisbon First Baptist Church, New Lisbon Memorial Library Board, New Lisbon Lioness, Choremates Homemakers Club and Juneau County Retired Educators.

She is survived by her sons, Charles (Darlene) of New Lisbon and Mark (Kristin Larson) of New Lisbon; a grandson, Charles "Billy" Macomber of New Lisbon; sister-in-law, Ruth Macomber of Wisconsin Rapids; a stepbrother, Frank Myers of Charlotte, N.C.; and a special friend, Ron Parmenter of New Lisbon. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Fred; brother-in-law, John Macomber; sister-in-law, Mary Macomber; half-brother, Tom Marks; and stillborn twins, David and Daniel.

A funeral service took place on Monday, Oct. 18, at 11 a.m. at the First Baptist Church (525 S. Washington Street) in New Lisbon. Relatives and friends were invited to a visitation on Sunday, Oct. 17, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Hare Funeral Home (217 W. Pearl Street) in New Lisbon. Relatives and friends called at the Hare Funeral Home on Sunday from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. and at the church on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Pastor James Appel presided. Burial will be in the New Lisbon City Cemetery. Online guestbook is available at www.harefuneralhome.com.