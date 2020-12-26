Madaus, Betty A.

MARSHALL - Betty Ann "Grandma Betty" Madaus, 84, of Marshall, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison, surrounded by family.
Betty was born the daughter of Benjamin L. and Anna (Tiedt) Benisch on March 20, 1936, in Columbus, Wis. She was a graduate of Columbus High School. Betty was married to Melvin H. Madaus on Oct. 16, 1954, at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Columbus, and they were together 62 years when Melvin passed in 2016. In 1959 Betty and Melvin purchased a farm in the Township of Medina where they raised their three sons and she had lived until her passing. This special place gave her much peace in the past four years where she could sit on the front porch and enjoy the view from atop the hill, feed and watch the many birds that came through and view her flower garden.
Betty had a big heart, especially for children, and after many years of working outside the home Betty did day care in her home and later volunteered for 17 years for the Marshall School District in pre-education. Grandma Betty forged many lasting relationships with the parents and children of whom she cared for and taught.
Betty enjoyed camping in Kingston for over 35 years with Melvin, where they would go to the Princeton Flea Market on Saturdays, make the circuit to visit the many Amish families she had befriended and play cribbage.
Betty enjoyed going on rides and meeting new people, and with her outgoing personality it was never a problem.
Betty is survived by her sons, Steven Madaus of Florida, Craig (Julia) Madaus of Florida, and Todd (Carolyn) Madaus of Marshall; siblings, Evelyn Montgomery of Kansas and John (Roberta) Benisch of Columbus; grandchildren, Jason, Karissa, Alexander, Christian, Cody, Sierra, Julian, Jevonn and Jeraldo; great-grandchild, Mikhail; other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Melvin, in 2016; and daughter-in-law, Linda Madaus (Steven) in 2020.
A graveside memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at HILLSIDE CEMETERY in Columbus.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Betty's name to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 605 Madison St. Marshall, WI 53559.
Koepsell-Zeidler Funeral Home in Columbus is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.
