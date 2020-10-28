Madden, John Joseph "Joe"

ELROY - John Joseph "Joe" Madden passed away peacefully on Oct. 21, 2020. Joe was born on May 12, 1935, the eldest of six children of George and Ruth (Murphy) Madden. He grew up in and around Elroy and became a fixture behind the counter of the soda fountain, working tirelessly to save up for a car.

Joe contracted polio midway through his high school career. While this experience cut short his athletic career, it did not prevent him from graduating high school shortly after his seventeenth birthday. Joe moved briefly to Madison to try his hand at college, but returned to Elroy later that year.

He married Roberta "Bert" Dwyer on Jan. 7, 1956. They then moved to Rockford, Ill., where Joe worked for Ingersoll Rand, they built a new house, and they welcomed two children. They moved back to Elroy, Wis., in 1960. Together, they had six children, five of whom lived to adulthood.

In the late 1960s, Joe bought into a fuel distribution business in Elroy; over time, he and Bert bought out his partners and purchased similar businesses in two neighboring towns, as well as two service stations. Joe and Bert worked together and developed that business into Madden Petro, Inc., which they operated for several decades.