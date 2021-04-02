Madden, Rosann M. "Rann" (Siegelin)

BARABOO - Rosann M. "Rann" (Siegelin) Madden went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, April 1, 2021, at Oak Park Place, Baraboo, Wis. She was born in Duluth, Minn., to Irene (West) and Edward Siegelin on June 4, 1928.
Rann grew up in Milwaukee and received her B.S. degree in home economics from Mount Mary College, Milwaukee, Wis., in 1950. She met Mauri Madden at UW-Madison in the summer of 1948, and they married on July 28, 1951. They raised four daughters and have been lifelong residents of Baraboo, Wis.
Rosann taught home economics in the Baraboo School District for 19 years. Rosann was actively involved in St. Joseph's Catholic Church, where her four daughters attended school. Her interests included Baraboo Theatre Guild, Devils Head Ski Resort, Fort Nightly, Book Club, and Bridge Club. In addition, Rosann was an assistant coach of high school volleyball (under duress!!) for many years. Due to her love of bridge, she developed lifelong friendships through Bridge Club that spanned half a century.
Rann and Mauri volunteered at Al Ringling Theatre, Circus World Museum, Baraboo Theatre Guild, Meals on Wheels, and St. Clare Hospital Auxiliary.
Rosann loved adventure, which included travel and experiencing sports and activities that her girls were involved in.
What made Rosann special was her ability to open her home and her heart to those who became "adopted" members of her family. You know who you are, and you were loved.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Maurice, who passed away in 2008; and her parents. Rosann is survived by her four daughters, Mary (Jim) Sanfilippo, Kathy Kivlin, Jane (Dave) Bohren, and Peggy (Dave) Soma. She is further survived by her five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, who were a never-ending source of joy.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the American Cancer Society, Agrace Hospice, or St. Joseph's Foundation.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Wednesday, April 7, at 11 a.m. at ST. JOSEPH'S CATHOLIC CHURCH, Baraboo. Visitation will take place on Wednesday at the church, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. A private family burial is being held. Please join the family for lunch following the service. The Redlin Funeral Home is assisting the family.
