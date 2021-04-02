Madden, Rosann M. "Rann" (Siegelin)

BARABOO - Rosann M. "Rann" (Siegelin) Madden went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, April 1, 2021, at Oak Park Place, Baraboo, Wis. She was born in Duluth, Minn., to Irene (West) and Edward Siegelin on June 4, 1928.

Rann grew up in Milwaukee and received her B.S. degree in home economics from Mount Mary College, Milwaukee, Wis., in 1950. She met Mauri Madden at UW-Madison in the summer of 1948, and they married on July 28, 1951. They raised four daughters and have been lifelong residents of Baraboo, Wis.

Rosann taught home economics in the Baraboo School District for 19 years. Rosann was actively involved in St. Joseph's Catholic Church, where her four daughters attended school. Her interests included Baraboo Theatre Guild, Devils Head Ski Resort, Fort Nightly, Book Club, and Bridge Club. In addition, Rosann was an assistant coach of high school volleyball (under duress!!) for many years. Due to her love of bridge, she developed lifelong friendships through Bridge Club that spanned half a century.

Rann and Mauri volunteered at Al Ringling Theatre, Circus World Museum, Baraboo Theatre Guild, Meals on Wheels, and St. Clare Hospital Auxiliary.

Rosann loved adventure, which included travel and experiencing sports and activities that her girls were involved in.