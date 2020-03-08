Madge A. Lohr, 87, Portage

PORTAGE - Madge A. Lohr, age 87, of Portage, passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020, at Tivoli, in Portage.

Madge was born on September 8, 1932, in Fond du Lac, the daughter of Lynn and Edith (Klavon) Gray. She graduated from Portage High School. Madge married Donald Lohr on September 7, 1952, at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Portage. They lived in San Bruno, California while Don served in the Navy. Madge was a stay at home mother until all of her children were in school and then was employed at Ray O Vac until her retirement in 1996. She was a lifelong member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church.

She is survived by her children, Cyndy (Frank) Miller, Terry (Pat) Lohr and Elle Lohr; her grandchildren, Marisa (Troy) Winder, Elsa (Shawn) Lindner, Tyler (Kari) Miller, Troy Lohr, Garrett Lohr and Stephanie (Mike) Blankenheim; her sister, Donna Townsend; her special friends, Carol Anacker and Norm Hurd; her great-grandchildren, Noah, Maddison, Grayson, Jaylen, Novaleigh and Dawson, nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Donald Lohr, her son Kevin Lohr, her half-brothers, Curtis Gray and Garth Gray, her brothers-in-law, Robert Townsend and Ken Lohr, and her sister-in-law, Naomi Lohr.

