Madge A. Lohr, 87, Portage

PORTAGE - Madge A. Lohr, age 87, of Portage, passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020, at Tivoli, in Portage.
Madge was born on September 8, 1932, in Fond du Lac, the daughter of Lynn and Edith (Klavon) Gray. She graduated from Portage High School. Madge married Donald Lohr on September 7, 1952, at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Portage. They lived in San Bruno, California while Don served in the Navy. Madge was a stay at home mother until all of her children were in school and then was employed at Ray O Vac until her retirement in 1996. She was a lifelong member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church.
She is survived by her children, Cyndy (Frank) Miller, Terry (Pat) Lohr and Elle Lohr; her grandchildren, Marisa (Troy) Winder, Elsa (Shawn) Lindner, Tyler (Kari) Miller, Troy Lohr, Garrett Lohr and Stephanie (Mike) Blankenheim; her sister, Donna Townsend; her special friends, Carol Anacker and Norm Hurd; her great-grandchildren, Noah, Maddison, Grayson, Jaylen, Novaleigh and Dawson, nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Donald Lohr, her son Kevin Lohr, her half-brothers, Curtis Gray and Garth Gray, her brothers-in-law, Robert Townsend and Ken Lohr, and her sister-in-law, Naomi Lohr.
You have free articles remaining.
Madge loved to cook and bake, but most of all to share her home-made treats with family, friends and neighbors. Baking may be regarded as a science, but it's chemistry between the ingredients and the cook that give desserts life. Baking is done out of love. To connect and share with family and friends, to see them smile. We'll miss those cookies Mom!
Memorial services will be held at 12:00 noon on Friday, March 13, 2020, at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Portage, with Rev. Rod Armon officiating. Inurnment will be held at a later date at Oak Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon at the church. The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.
The family would like to give thanks to Divine Savior Healthcare and Hospice, and special thanks to Pastor Armon.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials may be made to St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church or the Columbia County Humane Society.
Mothers are a gift from heaven God uses to demonstrate his love for all children. No one will ever love you like God or a mother does, but take solace in the fact that you'll meet again someday.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)