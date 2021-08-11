Madison, Edna Diane

MAUSTON - Edna Diane Madison, age 70, of Mauston, Wis., passed away Saturday, July 31, 2021, after a brave battle with an aggressive cancer.

A private celebration of life for the immediate family will be held at a later date.

Edna was born Oct. 12, 1950, at home in Orange Township, Juneau County, Wis., to Leslie and Elizabeth Peterson. Edna had two children and then three dogs of her life with her husband, David Madison. A tribute is offered to Pup, Freakles, and survivor Puppybear.

Edna loved sewing, baking, and adventures traveling with Dave and Puppybear. Her crafting of jewelry from gems and stones Dave and she found became a passion.

Edna was preceded in death by her parents; in-law parents; fur babies; and son-in-law, Todd Voigt.

Edna is survived by her husband, David Madison; daughters, Barb Iwanowicz and Erica Voigt; grandchildren, Matt Iwanowicz, Bryant Welch, Beth and Emma Voigt; and great-grandson, Dean Welch.

Edna has lived her dreams with the man she loved and would not have asked for more than time. Now she wishes for all who knew her to finish her bucket list and take memories of her with you.

