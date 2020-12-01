Madland, Thomas Paul

BARABOO – Thomas Paul "Tom" Madland, age 74, of Baraboo, passed away on Nov. 13, 2020, at home with his wife and son by his side. He fought a difficult battle with pulmonary fibrosis until our Savior mercifully took him to his eternal home in heaven.

Tom's parents, Paul and Elva Madland, welcomed him into the world on Aug. 11, 1946. Tom married Nancy Jean Schulte on July 2, 1966. They have one child, Todd Alan Madland. Tom was preceded in death by his parents; and sister-in-law, Linda Schulte Wareham and her husband, James Wareham.

Survivors include wife, Nancy; son, Todd (granddaughter, Emellia); brother, Robert Madland (Sharon); nephew, Troy Madland (Sandy); sister, Jane Madland Nowicki (Mike); nephews, Mike Nowicki Jr. (Kerri) and Robert Nowicki (Shannon); brother-in-law, Dennis Schulte (Claudia); niece, April Schulte Bonlander (Troy); brother-in-law, William Schulte (Wendy); nephew, Lucas Schulte; and many great-nieces and nephews.