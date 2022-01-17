Madonna "Donna" Greenwood

BARABOO—Madonna “Donna” Marie Greenwood (nee Schell), age 90, of Baraboo, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022 at Wisconsin Dells Health Services. Donna was born in Excelsior, Wis. on Aug. 12, 1931 to parents Alfred Carlyle Schell and Marie Francis (Vance) Schell.

Donna worked at St. Clare Hospital, Baraboo, in the Dietary Department for 25 year before retiring in 1997. She enjoyed the good company of family and friends, working outside, long walks, relaxing on her patio and keeping a spotless house—which was difficult when raising seven children. She was an avid jigsaw puzzle and game player.

Raised in a family of 15 children, Donna was strong, independent, and hard working. She eloped with Russell Q. Greenwood and provided seven children; four born in Wisconsin and three in Montana where the family lived for several years.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents, 12 brothers and sisters; children, Linda Lou DeGarmo, Connie Kay Schulte and Rodney Lee Greenwood; and many nieces and nephews.