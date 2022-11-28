Madonna Marie "Donna" Emkow (copy)

Feb. 20, 1932—Nov. 17, 2022

COLUMBUS—Madonna Marie “Donna” Emkow, age 90, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at her home. She was born on February 20, 1932 in Darlington, Wisconsin, the daughter of Eugene and Loretta (Posey) Schultheis. Her family moved to Columbus when Donna was a senior in high school. She graduated from Columbus High School in 1950.

After graduation, she began employment as a telephone operator for the Wisconsin Bell Telephone Co. In 1952, Donna began her rewarding position as a medical assistant at the Poser Clinic in Columbus, where she helped many people work through the complexities of their Medicare, Medicaid or private insurance coverage. She retired from there in 1994 after 42 years. Related to her work, she was a member of the American Association of Medical Assistants, the Wisconsin Society of Medical Assistants and the Dodge Chapter of Medical Assistants since 1977.

Donna was an active member of St. Jerome Catholic Church where she served on the Altar Society, the Liturgy Committee and was a member of the New Hope Singers. Her faith was very important to her and was a foundation and anchor for her throughout her life.

Donna was a very talented knitter and long time member of the Happy Hookers Knitting Club at the Columbus Senior Center. Over the years she knit beautiful and complex-pattern sweaters for friends and family members. Through the Columbus Senior Center she knit years’ worth of stocking caps, mittens and lap rugs for charitable organizations, as well as blankets for children who are seriously ill or traumatized for Project Linus. When Donna was knitting, Donna was happy.

She also enjoyed traveling, reading and celebrating family events with her siblings, nieces and nephews. She liked to putter in her flower beds and watch the birds eat at her bird feeder. Donna loved life and lived it simply and to the full.

Survivors include her nieces Sandy Wedel (Great Falls, MT), Sue Hauri (Janesville, WI) and Marie Ann Banks (Marshall, TX), and nephews Dan Wedel (Columbus, WI) and Steve Schultheis (Laveen, AZ); great-niece Lynell Meeth (Dousman, WI) and her children Alex and Taylor, and great-nephews Paul Schultz (Edgerton, WI) and Peter Schultz (Janesville, WI) and his children Packer and Angelove; and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister Lorraine Wedel and brothers Bernard Schultheis, Arthur Schultheis and Harold Schultheis (who died in infancy); niece Nancy Schultz and nephew Father Tom Schmied, OFM, Cap. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at St. Jerome Catholic Church in Columbus. Rev. Grant Thies will be the celebrant. The rosary will be prayed at the church at 9:15 A.M., followed by visitation beginning at 9:30 A.M. A luncheon will be served immediately after the Mass, followed by interment in St. Jerome Catholic Cemetery, Columbus. Donna’s family wants to thank Drs. Rolf and Sam Poser for their affection for and special care of Donna while she worked at the Poser Clinic and throughout her retirement.

Memorials may be directed to the Wisconsin Heart Association or the American Cancer Society, or offered as stipends to have Masses offered at St. Jerome’s for the repose of Donna’s soul. Please share your online condolences with Donna’s family at jensenfuneralandcremation.com.

