Madsen, Lorraine M. (DeKovic)

COLUMBUS - Lorraine M. (DeKovic) Madsen, age 83, passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at her home. She was born on July 10, 1936, in Chicago, to George and Helen (Sierzputowski) DeKovic. She married Raymond Madsen on Feb. 19, 1955, in Chicago. Lorraine was an avid reader and enjoyed playing cards. She was a devoted Packers, Badgers and Brewers fan. Most of all Lorraine loved her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, Raymond of Columbus; her two daughters, Gayle George (Danny Colvin) of Poynette and Sandra (Dale) Schwartz of Columbus; four grandchildren, Patrick (Christi) Huggett, Aaron (Andrea) Huggett, Sarah Winter (fiancé, Tim Wreath) and Robert George; five great-grandchildren, Ella, Anna, Cloie, Jon and Robin; two sisters, Louise (Jerome) Stepanek of Orland Park, Ill., and Irene (Robert) Venn of Orlando, Fla.; other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; half brother, George DeKovic Jr.; a son, Robert; and a daughter, Shawn Madsen.
A private funeral service will be held at the Jensen Funeral & Cremation in Columbus. The Rev. Garrett Kau will officiate. Interment will be in St. Jerome Catholic Cemetery in Columbus. Memorials may be directed to the family.
Jensen Funeral & Cremation
Columbus (920) 623-5850
