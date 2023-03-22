May 13, 1921—March 18, 2023

PARDEEVILLE—Mae Augusta Lueck, 101, of Pardeeville, passed away peacefully Saturday, March 18, 2023 at At Home Again Memory Care in Rio. She was born May 13, 1921 in Scott Township, the daughter of Emiel and Mary (Ullrich) Kath.

Mae was united in marriage to Reinhold Lueck February 27, 1943 at St. John Lutheran Parsonage in Pardeeville. They were blessed with two children.

She was a lifelong member of St. John Lutheran Church in Pardeeville where she had been helping at the church school for 12 plus years. Her hobbies include walking and crocheting. She enjoyed her grandchildren’s events and love for her family was unending. Since 1995, Mae had been the crossing guard on the corner of Main and Chestnut Streets in the Village of Pardeeville. She always cared for children and made sure they were safe while walking to school.

Survivors include her son, Gerald (Laureen) Lueck; grandchildren: Steffanie (Andrew) Villarreal, Shad (Sandra) Thurston, and Keith Lueck; great-grandchildren: Brett Thurston and Brianna Thurston; great-great-grandson, Bryor Thurston; and many nieces, nephews, other family and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Reinhold; daughter, Ann Thurston; son-in-law, William Thurston; brothers: Clarence Kath, Clifford Kath, Mervin Kath, Elmer Kath; sisters: Dorothy Froehlich, Violet McElroy, Marion Lawrence; sisters-in-law: Dora Kath, Betty Kath, Frances Kath, Mary Kath; and brothers-in-law: Ernest Froehlich, Helmuth Dolgner, Verne Lawrence, and Gerald McElroy.

Funeral service will be held Friday, March 24, 2023 at 11:00 AM at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Pardeeville with Rev. James Plocher officiating. Interment will follow at Marcellon Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9:30 AM until the time of service at the church Friday. The family requests no flowers, memorials may be made to St. John’s Lutheran School or the family.

Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.