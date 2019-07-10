Magdalene Marlene Louise O’Connor, age 86, New Lisbon, passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at the Elroy Health Services Nursing Home. She was born on July 27, 1932 in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of Edwin and Wanda Gapinski. Later Magdalene and her mother moved to Wisconsin, after her dad passed away. Magdalene was raised in Chicago, and graduated from High School in 1950.
Magdalene married James O’Connor on November 7, 1971, in their home outside of New Lisbon, where she spent the rest of her life, until going in the nursing home. Magdalene and James were married for 47 years. She was a housewife and loved to read books. She worked for several years reading meters for Oakdale Electric Company.
Magdalene is survived by her husband James of New Lisbon, a niece Debra (Robert) Jensen of Greenleaf, and a nephew Edward (Donna) O’Connor of New Lisbon, and many great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at the First Baptist Church (525 S. Washington St.), New Lisbon, Wisconsin. Family and friends are invited to a visitation on Friday, July 12, 2019, at the First Baptist Church from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. time of service. Pastor Delbert Oatsvall presiding. Burial will be in the New Lisbon City Cemetery. Online guestbook available at www.harefuneralhome.com
