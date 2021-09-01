Magnuson, Gary

Gary moved to Mauston, Wis., near his brothers. He had always been interested in tattoos, getting his first one at 14 on the Chicago streets, much to his parents' horror. He had a lot of tattoos from overseas while in the Navy. So he tried his hand at tattooing and was very good at it. He started Bodylanguage Tattooing and Piercing. He was the first licensed shop in Juneau County. The health department used Gary's shop as the "golden standard" for all other shops in the surrounding counties. Roxanne Jokela became his constant companion, and they traveled the U.S. in custom built travel trailers: half shop, half living quarters. Gary left his mark on people all across the country. He and Roxanne married in 1997. A tragic motorcycle accident took her life in 1999. In an instant, she was gone. Although devastated, Gary didn't give up and continued to travel in his mobile tattoo shop. He bought a new motorcycle and took on an apprentice, Michael Creech. Roxanne's five children adore Gary, and they stay in touch still. They are Greg Bishop, Arizona, Loni (Bishop) Magnuson, Minnesota (Loni married Gary's son, Bill, in 2000), Brett (Rachael) Bishop, Minnesota, Quinn Bishop, Minnesota, and Talia (Bishop) (Chad) Willette, Minnesota.