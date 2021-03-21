Mahlkuch, Judith "Judy"

BEAVER DAM//LODI—Judith “Judy” Mahlkuch’s family lost her to cancer on March 10, 2021. Judy was born to Ellery Jensen Sr. and Ruth (Hansen) Jensen on September 30, 1947. She grew up on the family farm in Cottage Grove and during her teenage years she belonged to Thunderhoof Rider’s Horse Club where she participated in barrel racing and pole bending with her horse Trigger. She was also a high school Rodeo Queen. Judy graduated from UW Whitewater in 1970. She became a co-owner in Lake Wisconsin businesses Sunset Resort, Okee Snack Bar, and Okee Lodge.

For thirty years Judy worked for The Wisconsin Supreme Court Justices converting legal documents into plain language for ease of public use and understanding.

Judy developed an interest in dancing where she met and married dancing partner Richard “Dick” Mahlkuch on September 10, 1994. She and Dick retired to The Villages, Florida where she excelled in tennis, pickle ball, and golf.