Mahlkuch, Judith "Judy"

BEAVER DAM/LODI - Judith "Judy" Mahlkuch's family lost her to cancer on March 10, 2021.
Private family services were held on Sunday, March 21, 2021, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, Beaver Dam. A celebration of life will be on July 24, 2021, at WADDLE INN, N1430 Highway 113, Lodi, WI from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers and monetary condolences, please make a donation to Agrace HospiceCare Madison in memory of Judy at 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Madison, WI 53711. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson Lodi
Funeral & Cremation Care
157 S. Main St.
(608) 592-3201
