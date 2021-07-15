Mahlkuch, Judith "Judy"

Private family services were held on Sunday, March 21, 2021, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, Beaver Dam. A celebration of life will be on July 24, 2021, at WADDLE INN, N1430 Highway 113, Lodi, WI from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers and monetary condolences, please make a donation to Agrace HospiceCare Madison in memory of Judy at 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Madison, WI 53711. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.