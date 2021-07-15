 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mahlkuch, Judith "Judy"
0 entries

Mahlkuch, Judith "Judy"

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BEAVER DAM/LODI - Judith "Judy" Mahlkuch's family lost her to cancer on March 10, 2021.

Private family services were held on Sunday, March 21, 2021, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, Beaver Dam. A celebration of life will be on July 24, 2021, at WADDLE INN, N1430 Highway 113, Lodi, WI from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers and monetary condolences, please make a donation to Agrace HospiceCare Madison in memory of Judy at 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Madison, WI 53711. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Lodi

Funeral & Cremation Care

157 S. Main St.

(608) 592-3201

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Surgeon general: Health misinformation costs lives

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View (0) entries

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News