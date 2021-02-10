Mahoney, Marlene Gayle (Jacobson)

MADISON - Marlene Gayle (Jacobson) Mahoney, age 87, of Madison, passed away peacefully in her sleep at home, on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, after a two-year battle with congestive heart failure.
Marlene was born on March 23, 1933, in Walcott, N.D., one of seven daughters of Henry and Olga (Helgeson) Jacobson. Marlene attended grade school in Sheldon and Enderlein, N.D., and high school in Enderlein. She attended junior college in Wahpeton, N.D., for secretarial service.
While working in Enderlein, she met Donald L. Mahoney, and the two were married on April 7, 1955. Together they raised a family of five sons and one daughter, while living throughout the Midwest following Donald's career at American Family Ins. Co. In 1973, Marlene and Donald returned to Madison, Wis., and after having raised her family, Marlene returned to working outside the home. She worked for Gimbels, Marshall Fields and Macy's, where she met and kept lifelong friends.
Marlene's greatest joys in life were her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was the "world's best" cook, baker and maker of a home that everyone wanted to be a part of.
Although being in a home surrounded by Irishman, Marlene let it be known that she was also very proud of her Norwegian heritage. She loved to make traditional dishes of lefse, krumkake, cookies and homemade breads and all that is "Uff Da."
Marlene was a faithful member of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church where she made many friends and practiced her strong faith in God.
Marlene is survived by her loving husband, Donald; sister, Betty Wadeson of Fargo, N.D.; daughter, Molly (Chuck) Poirier of Edgerton; sons, David (Kathy) of Madison, John of Waunakee, Noel of Madison and Jim of Aurora, Colo.; grandchildren, Nicole, Jack, Patrick, Sean, Samantha, Daniel, Maddie, Ryan and Clare; and great-grandchildren, Vivienne, Delaney and Baker.
She was preceded in death by her parents; parents-in-law; son, Michael; and sisters, Edris (Thomas) Hagen, Harriet (Orvin) Sanden, Frances (Rex) Bishop, Arlene (Gene) Strand and Doryce (Wayne) Wadeson.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. THOMAS AQUINAS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 602 Everglade Dr., Madison, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, with Father Bart Timmerman presiding. Family and friends who wish to view services via LIVE STREAM may visit Marlene's obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com and click on the Live Webcast link at 11 a.m. on Saturday. A visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Saturday. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, social distancing and face masks are required. Burial will be held at Resurrection Cemetery.
Marlene's family would like to thank Marlene's personal physician, Dr. Huang, and the entire staff at Agrace HospiceCare for their loving care of Marlene over the past two years and especially Laurel, Charlie, Lori and Dora, who provided Marlene with loving care every day, and to Father Bart Timmerman for his spiritual care. Marlene lived life with honor, grace and dignity.
Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson West
Funeral & Cremation Care
7435 University Ave.
(608) 831-6761
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
() entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)