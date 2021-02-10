Mahoney, Marlene Gayle (Jacobson)

MADISON - Marlene Gayle (Jacobson) Mahoney, age 87, of Madison, passed away peacefully in her sleep at home, on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, after a two-year battle with congestive heart failure.

Marlene was born on March 23, 1933, in Walcott, N.D., one of seven daughters of Henry and Olga (Helgeson) Jacobson. Marlene attended grade school in Sheldon and Enderlein, N.D., and high school in Enderlein. She attended junior college in Wahpeton, N.D., for secretarial service.

While working in Enderlein, she met Donald L. Mahoney, and the two were married on April 7, 1955. Together they raised a family of five sons and one daughter, while living throughout the Midwest following Donald's career at American Family Ins. Co. In 1973, Marlene and Donald returned to Madison, Wis., and after having raised her family, Marlene returned to working outside the home. She worked for Gimbels, Marshall Fields and Macy's, where she met and kept lifelong friends.

Marlene's greatest joys in life were her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was the "world's best" cook, baker and maker of a home that everyone wanted to be a part of.