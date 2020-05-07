Maier, Geraldine

SUN PRAIRIE - Geraldine Maier was born in Chicago, Illinois, to John and Tessi Dziminski in the summer of 1936. She was raised in a solid Catholic home, surrounded by many relatives and friends. As a young woman, she worked at Hammond Organ for several years before meeting Peter- the love of her life. Peter and Gerri were married in January 1964 and had six children together. Her role as wife and mother had many ups and downs, but she never wavered in her devotion and unconditional love and care for her family. Her servants' heart and humility held our family together through trying times and created lasting memories of the most important things in life. Her deep love and reverence for our Heavenly Father was evident every day of her life. Mom's legacy of love and commitment to family and God will live on in each of us!
Gerri loved to be outside; an avid gardener and animal lover, instilling in her children her love for nature and a simple life. She was a joyful, loving woman, always wishing folks a "blessed day" along with a sweet smile and a joke. "Love you more" became Gerri's signature phrase, as she truly, fully and passionately loved her family and friends! She was so grateful to God for her life and those in it!
Gerri's time on Earth ended Saturday, May 2, due to complications from scleroderma. She left peacefully with her children and grandchildren by her side. She was cheerful and witty until the very end as she expressed her love for each and every one of us by name! We all have peace in knowing she was welcomed home by her Savior! We are comforted by the thought of her husband, Peter, and sons John and Steven, also there to greet her! It makes us long for the day when we will all be together again in Heaven!
Funeral services will be limited to immediate family, due to Covid 19 restrictions. However, all can celebrate her lovely life by remembering her in your thoughts and prayers, and maybe think of her each time you enjoy a Boston cream donut from Kwik Trip!
She is survived by her four children; Paul (Dione), Norma (Pete), Charlene (Dan), Mark (Amy), 15 grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren- ALL of whom she was EXTREMELY PROUD OF!
We love you and will never forget you Mom, Grandma, Great-Grandma, and Friend! (Love you more!)
In lieu of flowers, please send any memorial donations or flowers to Saint Joseph's Catholic Church of East Bristol or Sacred Hearts Catholic Church of Sun Prairie.
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie
(608) 837-9054
