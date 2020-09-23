Maki, John D. "Jack"

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

KENDALL - John D. "Jack" Maki, age 73, of Kendall, died on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at Gundersen Health Systems in La Crosse, Wis.

Jack was born on Aug. 18, 1947, to George and Genevieve (Craker) Maki at Hess Memorial Hospital in Mauston, Wis. He graduated from New Lisbon High School in 1966. Jack enlisted in the U.S. Navy in July of 1966 and served in Vietnam and received an Honorable Discharge in June of 1970.

On July 22, 1972, he was united in marriage to Helen G. Belk at St. James Catholic Church in Camp Douglas, Wis. They later moved to Necedah, Wis., for 20 years while Jack worked as a machinist, later returning to the family farm in the Town of Fountain. Jack also worked for Leer Manufacturing for many years as a machinist.

Fishing was one of Jack's favorite things to do in his retirement, he also enjoyed watching the Green Bay Packers and the Wisconsin Badgers, and spending time with his eight grandchildren. He enjoyed reading mystery books.