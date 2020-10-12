Malak, Norbert M.

BEAVER DAM - Norbert M. Malak, 94, of Beaver Dam, passed away peacefully with his loving wife by his side on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at Hillside Manor in Beaver Dam.

Norbert was born the son of Edward and Clara (Lemanski) Malak on Aug. 2, 1926, in Beaver Dam. He attended St. Michael's Elementary School and then graduated from Beaver Dam High School. Norb enlisted in the Army Air Corp. During his service, he was an aircraft mechanic for the Enola Gay, the first plane to drop an atomic bomb.

On Feb. 14, 1953, Norbert was united in marriage to Edith "Poppy" Boyd, who preceded him in death in 1995. Norb then married Jeanne Haimerl Hartel on April 29, 2000.

Norbert was a faithful member of St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church in Beaver Dam. He was a member of the EAA for 50 years. Norb was once a season ticket holder for the Green Bay Packers. Most of all he loved his family, and his grandchildren and great-grandchildren brought him so much joy.