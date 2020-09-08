Malone, Patrick W., Sr.

Return to homepage ×
PORTAGE - Patrick W. Malone, Sr., age 85, passed away peacefully on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020 at Tivoli in Portage.
Funeral services are pending. The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage is assisting the family (www.pmmfh.com).
A full obituary will be published in an upcoming edition.
