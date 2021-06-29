Malone, Patrick William Sr.

PORTAGE - Patrick Malone Sr., born July 9, 1935, passed away on Sept. 7, 2020. Due to the pandemic, a proper celebration of his life was delayed until now.
As a way to celebrate a life well lived by a proud Irishman, an Irish wake will be held July 10, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 220 W. Wisconsin St., Portage (formerly The Blarney Stone).
The wake will be hosted by Pat and Fran Malone's family. Friends are invited to share their stories of Pat with his family. Please, no gifts or cards, just smiles and memories of good times.
Tags
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)