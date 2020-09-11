Malone, Patrick William

In 1958, at the age of 22, our dad became the youngest Clark Gas Station Franchisee in the company with his station on Regent Street in Madison. In 1961 Pat moved to Fran's hometown of Portage as a 25-year-old with three young children and another on the way. He quickly embraced Portage as his hometown with pride. Along with his wife Fran, he took a deep interest in Portage's prosperity; willing to do whatever he could for our city's improvement. Pat and Fran were a force of nature for advancing Portage's better interests.

During Pat's first 34 years in Portage he built a successful and decorated State Farm Insurance agency starting from a spare room in his home on Oneida Street. Eventually growing into one of the largest State Farm Insurance agencies in Wisconsin by the time he retired in 1995. His drive and work ethic were second to none. He loved his work and interacting with clients. He saw to it that every professional encounter passed his “60 Minutes ethical test” while helping people navigate their lives. He was proud to have his sons Pat Jr. and Sean and granddaughter Corinne follow in his footsteps as State Farm Insurance Agents in Wisconsin Dells, Portage and Hartford, Wis. To honor his strong work ethic their offices will remain open with regular hours during this time of mourning.