Maloney, Daniel W.

NEW BERLIN—Daniel W. Maloney, age 86, of Portage, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 31, 2020.

Daniel was born on July 6, 1934, in Portage, the son of William H. and Florence M. (Brodie) Maloney. He married Hedy Maria Donmayer in Linz, Austria on July 3, 1958, and worked as a businessman/owner at Maloney Jewelry Store. Dan enjoyed golfing, going for walks with his wife, astronomy and dining out.

He is survived by his nieces, Nancy Maloney, Marcy Maloney, Kerry (Jim) Okonek; nephew, Wm. Stacy (Annette) Maloney; 4 grandnephews, 2 grandnieces, 2 great-grandnephews; and many, many friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Hedy M. Maloney; brother, William R. Maloney; sister-in-law, Sally Maloney; parents, William H. and Florence M. Maloney.

Funeral services will be held at Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage, Wisconsin, on Friday, January 8, 2021, at 2:00 p.m., with Chaplain Steve Webb officiating. Burial will follow at Silver Lake Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by the Portage Area Veterans Honor Guard. Visitation will be at the funeral home on January 8, 2021, from 1:00 p.m. until time of service. Masks are required and social distancing rules will be observed at the funeral home with a limit of 50 people attending at one time.