 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Maloney, Mark K. "Kelly"
0 entries

Maloney, Mark K. "Kelly"

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBUS - Mark K. "Kelly" Maloney, age 69, died on Monday, April 5, 2021, at Prairie Ridge Health in Columbus. He was born on March 17, 1952, in Columbus, to Roy and Leona (Conroy) Maloney. He graduated from Columbus High School and later graduated from watchmaking school. Kelly re-opened Maloney's Jewelry, the family jewelry business, some years later after his father's passing. Kelly closed the business in 2013 and retired, leaving time to enjoy cooking, gardening, boating and spending winters in Florida. Kelly was married to Lila Sengbusch on Jan. 5, 2007, in Portage.

Survivors include his wife, Lila Sengbusch of Columbus; stepson, Jason Sengbusch of Oxford; two brothers, John (Sue) Maloney of Fond du Lac and Tom (Angie) Maloney of Fall River; two sisters, Mary Maloney of Columbus and Jean (Gregg) Waddell of Columbus; mother-in-law, Beverly Sengbusch of Oxford; special cousin, Patti Martin of Fort Atkinson; nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Danny; and father-in-law, Clayton Sengbusch.

Kelly will truly be missed by his family and friends. A celebration to honor Kelly's life will be scheduled at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the American Heart Association. Please share your online condolences with Kelly's family at jensenfuneralandcremation.com.

Maloney, Mark K. "Kelly"

Mark K. "Kelly" Maloney

Jensen Funeral & Cremation

Columbus (920) 623-5850

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories April 7

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View (0) entries

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News