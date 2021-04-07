Maloney, Mark K. "Kelly"

COLUMBUS - Mark K. "Kelly" Maloney, age 69, died on Monday, April 5, 2021, at Prairie Ridge Health in Columbus. He was born on March 17, 1952, in Columbus, to Roy and Leona (Conroy) Maloney. He graduated from Columbus High School and later graduated from watchmaking school. Kelly re-opened Maloney's Jewelry, the family jewelry business, some years later after his father's passing. Kelly closed the business in 2013 and retired, leaving time to enjoy cooking, gardening, boating and spending winters in Florida. Kelly was married to Lila Sengbusch on Jan. 5, 2007, in Portage.

Survivors include his wife, Lila Sengbusch of Columbus; stepson, Jason Sengbusch of Oxford; two brothers, John (Sue) Maloney of Fond du Lac and Tom (Angie) Maloney of Fall River; two sisters, Mary Maloney of Columbus and Jean (Gregg) Waddell of Columbus; mother-in-law, Beverly Sengbusch of Oxford; special cousin, Patti Martin of Fort Atkinson; nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Danny; and father-in-law, Clayton Sengbusch.

Kelly will truly be missed by his family and friends. A celebration to honor Kelly's life will be scheduled at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the American Heart Association. Please share your online condolences with Kelly's family at jensenfuneralandcremation.com.

