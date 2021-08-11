Malter, Richard "Dick"

WAUPUN - Richard "Dick" Malter, 82, of Waupun, entered into his eternal heavenly home on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, at St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac, surrounded by those who loved him.
Dick was born June 6, 1939, in Dodgeville, Wis., the son of James and Ellen Pauley Malter. Dick attended Waupun schools and joined the Wisconsin Army National Guard, 127th Infantry, 32nd Division, and served a year at Fort Lewis, Wash. On Nov. 29, 1958, he married Bev Vick in Beaver Dam. The couple resided in Waupun. Bev passed away Jan. 5, 1985. On Feb. 15, 1986, he married Marlene Mannigel Marks, and they resided in Waupun all of their married lives.
Dick was employed for 38 years at National Rivet & Manufacturing in Waupun, from which he retired. He owned and operated Dick's Landscaping in Waupun until his death. Dick was a past volunteer fireman for the Waupun Fire Department. He enjoyed art work with oil paints, with most of them being beautiful outdoor scenes. Dick was involved with Waupun Hunter Safety, Snowmobile Safety, Fishing Has No Boundaries, and was a fishing leader for Weeping Willow 4-H Club. Dick was an avid outdoorsman. He was a member of the Lighthouse Angler's Fishing Club and Waupun Hockey Association. He attended Edgewood Community Church in Waupun and loved to serve his Lord in all he did. Dick was a loving and caring husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who loved nothing more than spending time with his family. He touched many lives and was loved and called "Dad" and "Grandpa" by so many.
Dick is survived by his wife of 35 years, Marlene of Waupun; daughters, Becky (Jamie) Maly of Waupun and Patty (Jim) Franke of Horicon; sons, Kevin (Lucy) Malter of Fond du Lac and Mick (Julie) Marks of Beaver Dam; grandchildren, Jeni Maly, Katie Maly, Mandi (John) Rivera, Calli Malter, Preston Franke, Parker Franke, Kevin Marks (fiancée, Katherine Anderson), Kelly Marks, Taryn Behnke, and Matt (Sarah) Behnke; great-grandchildren, Kaylin, Evalyn, Jonah, Jori, Emma and Ruthie; and brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.
Dick was preceded in death by his father, James Malter; mother, Ellen Fox; step-father, Sy Fox; his first wife, Bev; son, Nick; daughter, Mari Behnke; son-in-law, Scott Behnke; and two great-grandsons, Miles and Paul.
A memorial service and celebration of Dick's life will take place Saturday, Aug. 14, at 12 noon at EDGEWOOD COMMUNITY CHURCH in Waupun, with Pastor Mike Giebink officiating. Friends and relatives may call on the family at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. American Legion Post 210 of Waupun will provide military honors.
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.
