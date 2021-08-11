Malter, Richard "Dick"

Dick was born June 6, 1939, in Dodgeville, Wis., the son of James and Ellen Pauley Malter. Dick attended Waupun schools and joined the Wisconsin Army National Guard, 127th Infantry, 32nd Division, and served a year at Fort Lewis, Wash. On Nov. 29, 1958, he married Bev Vick in Beaver Dam. The couple resided in Waupun. Bev passed away Jan. 5, 1985. On Feb. 15, 1986, he married Marlene Mannigel Marks, and they resided in Waupun all of their married lives.

Dick was employed for 38 years at National Rivet & Manufacturing in Waupun, from which he retired. He owned and operated Dick's Landscaping in Waupun until his death. Dick was a past volunteer fireman for the Waupun Fire Department. He enjoyed art work with oil paints, with most of them being beautiful outdoor scenes. Dick was involved with Waupun Hunter Safety, Snowmobile Safety, Fishing Has No Boundaries, and was a fishing leader for Weeping Willow 4-H Club. Dick was an avid outdoorsman. He was a member of the Lighthouse Angler's Fishing Club and Waupun Hockey Association. He attended Edgewood Community Church in Waupun and loved to serve his Lord in all he did. Dick was a loving and caring husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who loved nothing more than spending time with his family. He touched many lives and was loved and called "Dad" and "Grandpa" by so many.