Mamie B. Buechel, 95, of Iron Ridge, Wis., passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at Hillside Manor in Beaver Dam.

Visitation for Mamie will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 5th from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. noon at St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church Browns Corner. A funeral service will follow at the church at 12 p.m. noon with the Rev. Daniel Seehafer officiating. Burial will take place at St. John Cemetery Browns Corner.

Mamie was born the daughter of Emil and Ida (Jager) Schaefer on Sept. 10, 1924 in Fall River, Wisconsin. She attended High Point School in the Tn. of Oak Grove. Mamie was united in marriage with John Buechel on May 19, 1946, in the Tn. of Oak Grove. Together with her husband John they farmed in the Tn. of Hubbard and she later retired from the West Bend Company in 1990.

Mamie was a member of St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church Browns Corner. She enjoyed cooking and baking, especially her poppy seed torte and apple pies. Mamie loved most spending time with her children and grandchildren.