Manske, Bernice Alma

FOX LAKE - Bernice Alma Manske, age 98, passed away on Wednesday Sept. 16, 2020 at her home in Fox Lake surrounded by her family.

Bernice was born on March 7, 1922 in the Town of Elba, to Joseph and Alma (Reimer) Stolarski. She was a 1940 graduate of Fox Lake High School. Bernice was united in marriage to Lester Hollnagel on Dec. 27, 1941. Lester passed away in 1959. Bernice married Raymond Manske in February of 1973. Raymond passed away in 1977.

Bernice worked in the Fox Lake post office for 20 years. She was the owner/operator of Manske's Recreation for many years. She belonged to St. John's Lutheran Church and the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 521 in Fox Lake. Over the years, Bernice enjoyed bingo, tending to her roses and the fishing trips to Canada with her dearest friend Rad Klemann. Rad passed away in 1991.

Bernice will be sadly missed and mourned by her children, Sharon (Richard) Wood of Waukesha, Dennis (Bonnie) Hollnagel of Fox Lake and Raymond “Buck” (Susan) Hollnagel of Fox Lake; her grandchildren, Lonnie Scott, Lester “Charlie” (Pam) Hollnagel and Kim (Jason) Koch; her four great grandchildren, Ellie and Edward Scott, Jackilyn and Mackenzie Koch; her sister-in-law, Emily Winters of Beaver Dam; nieces, nephew several other relatives and friends.