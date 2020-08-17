Manthey, Steven

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

REEDSBURG - Steven Manthey, age 42, of Reedsburg, passed away at his home on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, surrounded by family after a short battle with cancer. He was born on Feb. 10, 1978, in Portage, Wis., the son of Howard and Marlene (Otto) Manthey.

Steve was a plastics operator for Primex in Reedsburg for several years. He enjoyed fishing and playing cards, but above all, he cherished the time he spent with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his girlfriend, Amy Baetje of Reedsburg; his mother, Marlene Manthey (fiancé, Dave Dickman) of Pardeeville; brother, Scott (Amy) Manthey of McFarland; aunts and uncles: Charles (Christine) Otto, Nona (Wilmer) Roum, Harold Manthey, and Russell (Deb) Manthey; other family: Mariah (Dan) Fields, Dalton Baetje; and grandchildren, Lilly and Daliyah; along with cousins and many other friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Howard; maternal grandparents, Marin (Sarah) Otto; paternal grandparents, Raymond (Anna) Manthey; uncle, James Otto; and aunts, Peggy Knight and Kathleen Manthey.

In honoring Steve's wishes, there will be no formal services. The family sends a sincere thank you to the staff of Agrace Hospice, especially to Kathy.

The Farber Funeral Home is assisting the family.