Manweiler, Erna (Neubauer)

Three years ago, she moved into assisted living in Rio. At Home Again was a good fit for her. She could remain in her community, still attend church, and occasionally go to lunch with friends. The owners, nurses, and aides became another family unit for her. We are so thankful for the love and care they gave her. And she loved them as well.

Erna had many losses and struggles in her life but she dealt with them by looking for the Joy in life. She loved God, loved others, and served where she could. She loved visiting and laughing with others and many people have commented about her big smile that she shared with everyone! She took time with people. She was well known and very well liked in our community. I would say this is the legacy she leaves. God bless you dear sister and rest in peace.

Erna is survived by cousins, Donnie and Bonnie Wegenke of Berlin, Elaine Schmudlach of Ripon, and Delores Hein of Ripon; close friends, Kathy and Wayne Gibbs, Ida Stremcha and family; her Living Gospel Church family; and her At Home Again family. She was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters; her two husbands; and many of her other friends and family members.

Funeral Services will be held Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Grasse Funeral Home in Rio with the Rev. Karrie Landsverk officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Mound Cemetery in Waupun. Visitation will be held from 12 Noon until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Generations Hospice. Our most sincere thanks to At Home Again assisted living and Generations Hospice who both took exceptional care of Erna. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Rio is serving the family.