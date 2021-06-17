Marble, Jody Lynn

BRANDON – Jody Lynn Marble, age 64, passed away peacefully at Anchor Communities Nursing Home in Brandon, Wis., on Wednesday, June 16, 2021.
Jody was born on Feb. 26, 1957, in Wisconsin, the daughter of Richard and Julia (Blakley) Elsing.
She is survived by her father, Richard Elsing of Poynette; son, Jason (Ashely Yancey) Marble of Portage; granddaughter, Alexis; siblings, Tony (Michele) Elsing of Waldo, Richard (Barbara) Elsing of Poynette, and Robyn (Tim) Posey of Florida; other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her mother, Julia, and her husband, Ronald; and her sister, Sherill Olson.
A memorial visitation will be held at PFLANZ MANTEY MENDRALA FUNERAL HOME in Poynette, Wis., on Monday, June 21, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Inurnment will be private.
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Poynette (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.
