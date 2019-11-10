BEAVER DAM - Marcella E. Wimmer, age 99, of Beaver Dam, died Friday, October 25, 2019, at Randolph Health Services.
Visitation for Marcella will be on Saturday, November 16, 2019, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:50 a.m. at St. Katharine Drexel Parish - Mission Hall in Beaver Dam. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Fr. Michael Erwin officiating. Burial will be at St. Peter Cemetery in Beaver Dam.
Marcella Emily Meyer was born on February 20, 1920, in Juneau, Wisconsin to the late William and Anne (Zimmerman) Meyer. On July 15, 1943, she was united in marriage with Clarence "Red" Wimmer in Denver, Colorado. Marcella enjoyed her life as a homemaker and was a wonderful cook and baker. For relaxation, Marcella enjoyed shopping and bowling.
Survivors include her son-in-law, Thomas Mallon; two grandchildren, Chris (Heide) Mallon and Ann Pekrul; three great-grandchildren, Petra and Renate Mallon, and Wesley Pekrul; other relatives and friends. Marcella was preceded in death by her parents; her husband in 2001; and her daughter, Mary Ann Mallon in 2012.
If desired, memorials may be made in Marcella Wimmer's name to her grandson Chris Mallon and will be used for a new home for her cats.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, or for directions and other information, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.
