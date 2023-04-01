Nov. 22, 1926—March 28, 2023

WAUPUN—Marcella Mae Pfund, 96, of Waupun, died on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at Christian Homestead in Waupun.

She was born on November 22, 1926, in Waseca, MN, the daughter of George F. and Ella M. (Bethke) Kottke. She was a graduate of Fond du Lac High School, Class of 1945.

She then continued her education at St. Agnes School of Nursing, graduating in 1948. Marcella was in the Army Nurse Cadet Corps. She married Robert A. Pfund on October 7, 1950, at Salem Ev. Church in Fond du Lac. He preceded her in death on August 11, 1998. She was a member at Salem United Methodist Church and Waupun United Methodist Church.

Marcella raised three daughters, cherished watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow, while working in the nursing profession intermittently over 30 years. She found fulfillment throughout her life by continual Bible studies which enriched her faith journey. She enjoyed spending many hours developing her needlework skills leaving a tangible legacy for her family to cherish. Marcella found great enjoyment and pleasure exploring the world of literature.

She is survived by her daughters: Sally Jo Pfund and Sandra Pfund Champion and her husband Jeffrey Champion both of Waupun; her grandchildren: Seth Pfund-Kraus (Mary Autwell) of Oak Ridge, NC, Harrison Robert Choi Champion of Waupun, Mei Zhao Yuan Champion of Milwaukee, Casey Horan of Phenix City, AL and Cassidy Horan of Baltimore, MD; her great-grandchildren: Jaxon Lynn Pfund-Kraus and Parker Jude Pfund-Kraus both of Oak Ridge, NC. She is further survived by her sisters-in-law: Jean Wessels of Waupun and Elsie Kottke of Fond du Lac; and her nieces and nephews both locally and out of state.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Robert Pfund, her daughter, Judith A. Pfund, her brothers: Roland, Gordon, Chester and James Kottke, her sister, Beatrice Kottke Breister, her brothers and sisters-in-law: Earl Wessels, Kenneth Breister, Theda, Virginia and Jeanette Kottke, and her son-in-law, Philip Horan.

The family will greet friends from 10:00–11:00 AM, on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory, 31 East Division Street, Fond du Lac.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory, with Chaplain Dennis Overlien officiating. Private burial to take place at Estabrooks Cemetery.

Special thank you to the Christian Home Homestead staff for their loving and compassionate care.

Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, online guestbook can be found at www.kurkifuneralchapel.com. 920-921-4420