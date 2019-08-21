NEW LISBON—December 25, 1927 – August 15, 2019.
This is the story of Marcella Grace (Jones) Matzke. Marcella was a beautiful and wonderful woman inside and out. She was loved, is missed, and will always be cherished. She was a hardworking farmwife, a devoted mother, loving daughter and friend. She also loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and was excited about the birth and life of each of them.
Marcella was born on December 25, 1927, at the family home in rural New Lisbon, to Florence (Gravely) Jones and Wesley Jones. She was the youngest of six children. The Dr. and his nurse came to deliver her with a horse and sleigh. This is where Marcella spent her childhood and where she grew up. She attended the one room Ferndale School in Fountain Township through 8th grade. She was no longer able to continue her education since the family had no means of transportation.
Marcella worked several jobs when she was older until she met the most handsome man she had ever seen, Edward Matzke, and they married on October 1, 1948. Marcella and Eddie started married life on his family farm until they moved to Elroy and rented a farm there. Eventually, they came back to the New Lisbon area and purchased a 200-acre farm of their own. It was a beautiful location on top of a large hill on a dead-end road. Their life was filled with hard work and little money, but on the land they loved. She always said the best part of her life was when the kids were still home and we worked the farm as a family.
In 1949, Edward, Jr. was born, and in 1953, a daughter, Sonja came along. Over the years on the farm, we had dairy cattle, beef, sheep, chickens, raised tobacco, had a huge garden and pickle patch. The pickles were taken and sold at the Hustler Pickle Factory for extra money. They animals and garden provided us with the food that sustained us through the winter.
Marcella worked many years during cranberry harvest sorting cranberries. She started working at Triple P in Necedah to make a little extra money for Christmas and ended up working there for 24 years until she retired from there. The farm was sold after 44 years. She went to live in Country View Apartments in Hustler, Wis. for another 18 years, until she broke her hip and spent the remainder of her life at Crest View Nursing Home in New Lisbon.
Loved ones that were there to greet Marcella were her father, Wesley; mother, Florence; husband, Edward; sister, Millie Zirk; sister, Thelma Jones; sister, Jessie Haschke; and brothers, Gordon Jones, and Ronald Jones.
Loved ones that will miss Marcella until we meet again are her son, Eddie (Sharon) Matzke; daughter, Sonja (Mike) Haske; grandchildren, Tammy (Rick) Brooks, Shawn (Margie) Matzke, Brandon Matzke, Shane Braund, Derek (Tammy) Braund; great-grandchildren, Haley Braund, Brenden Braund, Jaden Braund, Tyler Brooks, Cody Brooks, Autumn Matzke, Montana Matzke, Garrett Matzke, and Lane Matzke.
And so this story goes until we meet again. I love you and miss you.
Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hustler, Wis. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation on Tuesday at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Rev. James Girth presiding. Burial will take place in the Brewster Cemetery in New Lisbon. Online guestbook available at www.harefuneralhome.com
