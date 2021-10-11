Marchenkuski, Robert J. "Bob"

FOX LAKE—Robert J. “Bob” or “Chainsaw” Marchenkuski, age 82 of Fox Lake died peacefully at his granddaughter Megan’s (Dustin) home early Sunday morning, Oct. 10, 2021, where he resided for the last six years receiving tender loving care and a reason to wake every morning to see his best friend, great granddaughter Jayde.

Bob was born in Berlin, Wis. on March 15, 1939 the son of Robert and Florine (Pernitzky) Marchenkuski. He was a 1957 graduate of Berlin High School and enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corp, and served until his discharge in 1963. Upon his return home from the service, Bob was employed with Koplin Manufacturing, Green Giant, MacGregor and retired from Wisconsin Power & Light as a coal yard worker. During his retirement, Bob also worked part time for Apache Stainless in Beaver Dam. Bob was a member of Annunciation Catholic Church in Fox Lake and a member of the Fox Lake Golf Course, where he obtained the nickname “Chainsaw”. In his earlier years, he enjoyed riding his motorcycle, hunting and sewing with leather. Most will remember Bob for his great sense of humor.