Marchenkuski, Robert J. "Bob"

FOX LAKE—Robert J. “Bob” or “Chainsaw” Marchenkuski, age 82 of Fox Lake died peacefully at his granddaughter Megan’s (Dustin) home early Sunday morning, Oct. 10, 2021, where he resided for the last six years receiving tender loving care and a reason to wake every morning to see his best friend, great granddaughter Jayde.
Bob was born in Berlin, Wis. on March 15, 1939 the son of Robert and Florine (Pernitzky) Marchenkuski. He was a 1957 graduate of Berlin High School and enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corp, and served until his discharge in 1963. Upon his return home from the service, Bob was employed with Koplin Manufacturing, Green Giant, MacGregor and retired from Wisconsin Power & Light as a coal yard worker. During his retirement, Bob also worked part time for Apache Stainless in Beaver Dam. Bob was a member of Annunciation Catholic Church in Fox Lake and a member of the Fox Lake Golf Course, where he obtained the nickname “Chainsaw”. In his earlier years, he enjoyed riding his motorcycle, hunting and sewing with leather. Most will remember Bob for his great sense of humor.
Bob will be sadly missed and mourned by his children, Scott (Darla) Marchenkuski of Brandon, Theresa (Michael) Casey of Fox Lake, Tania (Howard) Lovejoy of Brandon and Dean (Missy) Marchenkuski of Waupun; 11 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren, Nicole (Julio Moscoso) Casey and their daughter Jemma, Samantha Casey and her sons Andre and Abram, Megan (Dustin Adelmeyer) Casey and their daughter Jayde, Alex (Samantha) Marchenkuski and son Wyatt, Tyler Lovejoy, Colton Lovejoy, Abigail Lovejoy, Connor Marchenkuski, Carter Marchenkuski, Annie (Steven) Wagner and their children Jackson and Cameron, and Tyler (Kylie) Ernest; two sisters, Barbara (Butch) Resop of Berlin and Mary (Daniel) Armotoski of Port Edwards; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, his brother David on June 1, 2018 and one grandson, Tony Marchenkuski.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Beaver Dam Hillside Hospice and to Lisa from Home Instead Senior Care for their compassionate care.
A Mass for Christian Burial will be held at 11a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021 at ANNUNCIATION CATHOLIC PARISH in Fox Lake. Relatives and friends may call on the family Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at the church. Military honors will be conducted by the Robert W. Ginther American Legion Post 521 of Fox Lake.
The Kratz-Smedema Funeral Home in Fox Lake is serving the family. www.kratzfh.com.
