Dec. 13, 1952—March 24, 2023

BEAVER DAM—Marcia A. Haase, 70, of Beaver Dam passed away on Friday, March 24, 2023, at UW-Hospital in Madison.

Marcia was born on December 13, 1952, to Raphael and Esther (Bach) Caughlin in Beaver Dam, graduated in 1970 from Beaver Dam High School and got her secondary degree from Moraine Park Technical Institute in 1986.

Marcia married Steven Haase on May 19, 1973, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Beaver Dam. In addition to being a mother, Marcia worked as an Accountant with Maertz and Haase Construction Company, volunteered at the Pregnancy Support Center of Dodge County and the Dodge County Food Pantry. She also owned and operated Hazienda Clydesdales with Steve for the past 28 years, providing entertainment to many children and families.

Marcia was a selfless person, always putting others’ dreams before her own. Her love for her grandchildren and animals (especially dogs and horses) brought a special joy to her life, and she found solace in being close to them. Her warm hugs reflected her deep affection for those she cared about, especially her baby sister Lynn and lifelong friend Deb, whom she cherished dearly since their kindergarten days. Her sweet smile was the best way for her to show her love and that smile will live on through her children.

Marcia is survived by her husband, Steven of Beaver Dam; her children: Julie (Jonas) Zahn of Beaver Dam, Jason (Nicole) Haase of Huntington Beach, CA, and Jonah Haase of Orange, CA; her siblings: Richard Caughlin of Beaver Dam and Lynn (Bob) Hron of Beaver Dam; her grandchildren: Logan Haase, Lily Zahn, Cecelia Zahn, and Siena Haase; as well as nieces, nephews, many other relatives, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers: Ronald, Robert, and Timothy in infancy.

A memorial gathering will be held at the Chapel of the Archangels (formerly St. Michael’s), 839 Madison St., Beaver Dam, WI 53916 on Friday, March 31, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. A short memorial service will follow at the Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Dodge County Humane Society, Dodge County Food Pantry, or Pregnancy Support Center of Dodge County.

Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family.