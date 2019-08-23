FOX LAKE - Margaret Ann (Zuehls) Thomas, loving wife and mother of five, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 16, 2019, at the age of 90.
Margaret was born February 7, 1929, in Beaver Dam, Wis., to George and Eileen (Whalen) Zuehls. After graduation from Beaver Dam High School, she attended Marquette University, majoring in Chemistry. On January 28, 1950, she married Donald H. Thomas, of Randolph, Wis. and moved to the Thomas family farm where they raised five children (Elizabeth, David, Richard, Douglas, and Mary) and which was her home for over 60 years. After Donald’s death in 1981, she earned a bachelor’s degree in liberal studies from UW-Oshkosh, of which she was very proud. She was employed by the Great Lakes Girl Scout Council and the Beaver Dam Chamber of Commerce.
Margaret was a remarkable woman, known for her intelligence and quick wit and her devotion to her family and Catholic faith. She loved reading and had a special passion for Irish history and family genealogy. She was a member of Annunciation Catholic Parish of Fox Lake, Wis., where she had many close friends.
She will be sadly missed and mourned by her sons David H. (Susan) Thomas of Baudette, Minn., and Douglas C. (Eileen) Thomas of Wrightstown, Wis.; her daughter, Mary Ellen Jafari of Onalaska, Wis.; son-in-law, Julius E. Eckert of Beaver Dam, Wis.; eight grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren, as well as other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Eileen Zuehls; her husband, Donald; her children, Elizabeth E. Eckert and Richard A. Thomas; a granddaughter, Kristy Kupsc; and six brothers, George, Jr., Neil, Eugene, David, Ronald, and Robert Zuehls.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated for Margaret at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 26, 2019, at Annunciation Parish Catholic Church, 305 W. Green St. in Fox Lake, WI. Family and friends are invited to gather at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the service. Graveside services will follow at Annunciation Parish Cemetery on Breezy Point Road.
A lunch will be served at the church immediately following the service in the cemetery.
Kratz-Smedema Funeral Home in Fox Lake is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.kratzfh.com.
