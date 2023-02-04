June 13, 1941—Jan. 31, 2023

LAKE DELTON – Margaret “Marge” Belle Hottman, age 81, of Lake Delton, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.

Marge was born on June 13, 1941, in Madison, WI, the daughter of Eugene and Doris (Pick) Stricker. She married Ronald “Hoot” Hottman on March 3, 1962, in Middleton, WI.

She worked for hardware stores, and for the last 15 years, HoChunk Casino. Marge enjoyed shopping and going out to eat with her family and friends.

She is survived by her children: Brad Hottman and Babette (Kenneth) Schumann; grandchildren: Sonja (Ryan) Jelovink and Milon (Amber) Kohn; and other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Ronald.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Uno’s, 1000 Wisconsin Dells Pkw S., Lake Delton, WI, on Saturday, February 11, 2023, from 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm. A light lunch will be served.

The family would like to thank the staff at Divine Rehabilitation and Nursing in Lodi, as well as the Agrace Hospice staff for their care and support.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.